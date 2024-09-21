Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chip industry in turmoil

Intel in crisis: Qualcomm with takeover bid

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 11:16

According to a media report, the struggling US semiconductor manufacturer Intel has been targeted by its competitor Qualcomm. Qualcomm has approached Intel in recent days with a takeover bid.

comment0 Kommentare

This was reported by the "Wall Street Journal" (WSJ) on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. As a result, Intel shares rose by eight percent in late US trading, while Qualcomm shares fell by four percent.

Chip giants silent
Neither Qualcomm nor Intel were initially available for comment. Intel, once the world's largest chip manufacturer, has missed out on the boom in artificial intelligence (AI). The company lacks competitive products for these computing-intensive applications. At the same time, demand for traditional processors is dwindling.

Intel is struggling with a billion-euro loss and has initiated a cost-cutting program. Group CEO Pat Gelsinger wants to turn things around by selling off parts of the business, cutting investments and cutting around 15,000 jobs. The share price has fallen in recent months.

Intel announced on Monday that it was postponing the construction of a factory in Magdeburg by two years. The company actually wanted to invest 30 billion euros there and create around 3,000 jobs. Production of state-of-the-art chips was expected to start around 2027.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf