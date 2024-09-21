“Will lead to deindustrialization in Europe”

"Regulating ourselves to death"

As far as regulations are concerned, Schaller believes Europe and Austria are on the wrong path. "We are regulating ourselves to death". All areas are affected - and banks even more so. The amount of detail that the supervisory authorities want to know is getting out of hand and will not work in the long term. One example for companies is the sustainability report. Schaller: "For many, this is already more detailed and thicker than the annual report. Something can't be right!" A huge amount of resources would be lost here.