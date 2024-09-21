Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Referee left the game

Toilet break! But nothing went wrong during the thriller

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 10:00

A rumbling in the stomach, perhaps a feeling of discomfort, but in any case an urgent human need. Now of all times: Shit . . . ! After all, the person in question was the referee of a table tennis Bundesliga match that was on the brink of collapse . . .  

comment0 Kommentare

In the men's Bundesliga table tennis match between title contenders SPG Linz and Stockerau, the score was 1:1 in games, 1:1 in sets and 9:9 when Johann Hametner suddenly found himself struggling more than the players of the two top clubs at the table. Which is why, in the middle of this ping-pong thriller, the referee left his seat and the hall in Linz's Lissfeld Sports Park in a hurry.

Without comment!

The reaction of the two players: incredulous amazement. Stockerau coach Tarek al-Samhoury stood up, waved his hands and shouted a helpless-sounding "Günther" in the direction of Linz boss Renner.

"I've never seen anything like it"

But even he couldn't do anything! Wels official Gerhard Demelbauer, who was spying in the stands, said: "I've been around for a long time, but I've never seen anything like this!" But the most important thing was that nothing went wrong in the end. Not for the referee, who returned minutes later, and not for Linz either - they won 4:2.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf