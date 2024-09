Victory thanks to Boateng’s hat-trick and top attitude

1:0 after one minute, 2:0 in the 9th minute - Vienna striker Kelvin Boateng was in the spotlight early on in the second division home duel against Rapid II in front of 2102 fans at Hohe Warte. And after 41 minutes he finally became the match-winner with his third goal to make it 3:0, crowning his flawless hat-trick. In the meantime, Tobias Hedl had failed to score from the penalty spot after being fouled by former Rapid keeper Unger. Rapid pressed after the break, Bajlicz hit the bar after just under 70 minutes before Vincze made it 3-1. In the end, it was a prestigious win for Vienna and the second defeat in a row for Hütteldorfer after the 3-1 defeat at Admira.