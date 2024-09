Radstadt: SPÖ man solo at discussion round

The vida trade union invited Salzburg National Council candidates from all parties to a discussion round on Monday. Although representatives of the ÖVP, FPÖ and SPÖ had announced their participation, the red candidate Andreas Haitzer ended up standing alone in front of the audience in Radstadt. While the smaller parties had canceled, the ÖVP and FPÖ were absent without excuse. "We took the liberty of at least symbolically using cardboard figures to show who would be standing for election," said vida regional managing director Kajetan Uriach.