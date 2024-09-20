Dry spell comes to an end after seven years

Because St. Johann II gave the Pinzgauers a real hard time, initially making extra meters with "cutters". There were two direct duels in succession. In the second, Gries even threatened a "Schneider". "But our Moar Bernd Fischer saved us, it was just a normal defeat," says Gruber of the pairing thriller. Until the showdown: in which the hosts defeated Böndlsee and Taxenbach, until then in points trouble, snatched the title from St. Johann II's grasp. The losers, led by Albin Beran, took silver, while Böndlsee, led by Christoph Kößner, won their first medal with bronze.