“Indispensable from the point of view of pollination”

No apples or other fruit without small-scale beekeeping

The Burgenland association chairman also states that he and his colleagues are indispensable, especially from an ecological point of view. "Our beehives are usually in the same place all year round and swarm out in a certain area, while commercial beekeepers take their colonies to the rapeseed field when it is in bloom, for example. Once this flowering is over, the hives are also gone. The task of these bees is purely to produce honey. Our bees pollinate a wide variety of plants."