Helmut Marko demands:

Rule violation at McLaren? “The FIA must react”

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 13:13

After photos and videos of moving rear wings on the McLaren cars found their way onto the internet and into the Formula 1 paddock discussions, Helmut Marko has also commented on the issue. "The FIA must react," demands the Red Bull motorsport consultant.

According to the Graz native, "extreme distortions" can be observed. As there are precise regulations regarding the rear wing, there is no gray area, Marko told Sky. "The wing must not change aerodynamically while driving."

Braking and acceleration advantage
However, this is exactly what happens in videos showing the cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Baku. The images clearly show that the rear end rises during braking maneuvers, which increases drag. On the straights, on the other hand, the wing lowers, which in turn benefits acceleration.

Although Marko does not see himself in a position to tell the FIA how it should decide, the 81-year-old trusts that those responsible will take a close look at the available images.

McLaren new world championship leader
With Piastri on the top step of the podium, McLaren celebrated their fourth victory of the current season and took the lead in the drivers' championship. The next points will be awarded on Sunday when the lights turn green at the Marina Bay Street Circuit at 2pm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
