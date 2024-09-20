Vaccine for risk groups can no longer be ordered

Steinhart fears lower vaccination rate

According to the Chamber, many doctors also reported that ordering from the BBG store did not work technically. Many patients from risk groups would already want to make an appointment for a vaccination in the fall. "But they can't because there is no vaccine. If this problem is not resolved quickly, those who want to be vaccinated will turn away," fears Steinhart. His organization has pointed out several times where the problems were last season. Now a high vaccination rate is already a distant prospect.