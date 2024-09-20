Aftermath of the storms
Onslaught
Recently, mountain lovers have had to exercise restraint due to the extreme weather, but now a fantastic weekend awaits. However, storms, heavy rain and fresh snow have left their mark and caution is advised, especially in high alpine areas and in the forests.
The good news: the Styrian mountain huts got off lightly in the recent extreme weather, no major storm damage was reported, confirms Norbert Hafner from the Alpine Association. However, this does not apply to the trail network: there are still individual closures here, for example due to fallen trees.
Good planning required
Mountain rescue spokesman Enrico Radaelli also appeals for these to be followed at all costs. Detours on your own can lead to the risk of falling, and if the worst comes to the worst, rescue workers are also exposed to increased risk in pathless terrain. Defensive behavior and good tour planning are required, even as the days get shorter.
Wind and snow breakage, avalanches possible
The aftermath of last week's onset of winter is divided into two parts: Below the tree line, it is mainly wind and snow breakage that is causing problems. The ground is softened after the continuous rain, and trees could still be uprooted in the coming days despite the improvement in the weather.
At higher altitudes, the unstable snow cover is the main danger. The fresh snow from the previous week is soaked and very heavy and has not bonded with the still summer-warm ground. This can lead to spontaneous landslides, especially on the north side, warns the Alpine Association. Another thing to bear in mind: markings are sometimes covered by snow and are no longer visible.
Caution in the high mountains
The mountain rescue service expressly advises against tours in high alpine terrain for the coming days, but with sensible preparation it should be possible to soak up the late summer sun on the mountain everywhere else.
