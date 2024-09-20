Hallein's ski boss:
“We have come to a standstill in Austria”
In contrast to other ski clubs in Salzburg, which are desperately looking for coaches, Hallein is building its own. Chairman Walter Alber explains how it works. The 65-year-old also draws on foreign expertise and says: "The association has ruined a lot."
Many Salzburg ski clubs are unsuccessfully looking for coaches for the school and junior divisions. In Zell am See, even a permanent position at the mountain railroads is enough to find someone. The Hallein ski club shows that there is another way.
There, they make sure that children and young people quickly train to become ski instructors, trainers or trainers. "They have a great time with us," says chairman Walter Alber. "They repay us by continuing with us as trainers."
A competence center has been developed for talented youngsters from Flachgau, Tennengau and Pongau. Thanks to sponsors and patrons, the participants receive 400 euros per year. Around 160 days are spent on the road with this group. The cornerstones: Education, family and behavior. "It doesn't work without please, thank you, Grias di, Pfiat di," emphasizes the 65-year-old. Instead of going to ski school, the talented youngsters continue to go to their schools and stay with their families. "We don't even put some of them in the squad. They have to leave at 14, 15, then they're mature. But they are not so exhausted," emphasizes Alber.
"Not everyone can become a racer"
The 65-year-old also relies on expertise from abroad. His son works for the Swiss association and he has known Atle Skaardal (Norway coach) for ages. Both countries are ahead of Austria in skiing. "You can't stand still," emphasizes Alber. "That's exactly what we did in Austria. The association has also broken a lot." However, the ÖSV now supports the Hallein approach.
Ultimately, however, Alber is certain: "Not everyone can become a racer. But at least they can train as a ski instructor or coach." And this is needed more urgently than ever in Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
