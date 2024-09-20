Ammunition on board
Explosions on burning yacht in California
A 30-metre luxury yacht has caught fire in a port in California. What made the firefighting operation even more difficult was the dangerous cargo on board: the ship was loaded with fireworks and live ammunition.
The fire broke out in Marina del Rey on Wednesday evening. Eyewitnesses called the fire department and reported that fireworks had previously been set off from the deck of the yacht. Two people who were on board the ship were able to escape with minor injuries.
The luxury yacht Admiral, which is said to be worth around one million dollars, burned for more than two hours before the fire was brought under control. It was possible to prevent the flames from spreading to other ships.
Eyewitness: "I saw fireworks"
"I saw it completely engulfed in flames, and like many of us who live here, I heard an explosion and saw fireworks and more flames, and then I went here and took a video of it," an eyewitness told NBC Los Angeles. While the fire was blazing, the ship had already begun to list to port. The yacht eventually sank.
Explosions could be heard repeatedly during the operation - according to local media reports, the Admiral had 1000 rounds of live ammunition on board.
Salvage will take weeks
A member of the coast guard estimated that around 15,000 liters of diesel were spilled into the sea as a result of the accident. Oil booms have been erected to contain the danger to the environment. The salvage work is expected to continue for weeks - the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
