Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Barrier ignored

Alcoholic mayor has an accident while fleeing from police

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 10:15

According to a preliminary test, an ÖVP mayor from the Lower Mühlviertel region raced away from the police on Friday night with more than a per mille of alcohol in his blood. After a chase of several kilometers, he ignored a barrier and crashed his car head-on into a tree.

comment0 Kommentare

An accident occurred on Thursday after the mayor from the district of Perg evaded being stopped by the police. The 49-year-old was to be subjected to a traffic stop by the police in Saxen at 11.16 pm. The officers carried out driver and vehicle checks on the B3. After the head of the village had noticed the stop sign by means of a red light cone, he turned left in front of the police officers in the direction of the center of Saxen and accelerated his vehicle.

Several kilometers of tailgating
The vehicle continued for several kilometers through the Klam area in the direction of Baumgartenberg with its blue lights on. At the Sperken junction, the road towards Baumgartenberg was closed due to a landslide. The bridge operator sped past the barrier at this junction.

A doctor happened to be passing by
The vehicle then left the road and crashed head-on into a tree. The officers arrived at the scene immediately after the accident. At the same time, a doctor happened to arrive at the scene of the accident and administered first aid. The driver involved in the accident was taken to hospital by the ambulance and the emergency medical team with injuries of indeterminate severity. A breathalyzer test showed a positive result. The head of the village will be reported to the BH Perg for several violations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf