Alcoholic mayor has an accident while fleeing from police

An accident occurred on Thursday after the mayor from the district of Perg evaded being stopped by the police. The 49-year-old was to be subjected to a traffic stop by the police in Saxen at 11.16 pm. The officers carried out driver and vehicle checks on the B3. After the head of the village had noticed the stop sign by means of a red light cone, he turned left in front of the police officers in the direction of the center of Saxen and accelerated his vehicle.



Several kilometers of tailgating

The vehicle continued for several kilometers through the Klam area in the direction of Baumgartenberg with its blue lights on. At the Sperken junction, the road towards Baumgartenberg was closed due to a landslide. The bridge operator sped past the barrier at this junction.



A doctor happened to be passing by

The vehicle then left the road and crashed head-on into a tree. The officers arrived at the scene immediately after the accident. At the same time, a doctor happened to arrive at the scene of the accident and administered first aid. The driver involved in the accident was taken to hospital by the ambulance and the emergency medical team with injuries of indeterminate severity. A breathalyzer test showed a positive result. The head of the village will be reported to the BH Perg for several violations.