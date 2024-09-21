Take part now
Win original Champions League balls
The ball is finally rolling again in the Champions League and the legendary anthem is ringing out across Europe. To mark the start of the new season, in which two Austrian clubs, Sturm Graz and Salzburg, are taking part, the "Krone" has launched a major competition together with Topps for the most popular club soccer competition in the world.
Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz have managed to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League and will represent the red-white-red colors on Europe's biggest soccer stage. Salzburg is now a regular in the top flight and impresses with attacking, courageous soccer that makes even the strongest opponents sweat. This season, they want to show once again that they can keep up with the really big teams.
Sturm Graz, on the other hand, are looking forward to their return to the limelight. The Grazers are relying on a mixture of experienced performers and up-and-coming talent to stand up to their opponents. The Champions League offers them the perfect platform to gain a foothold at European level and cause surprises.
Mega stars are involved
The biggest stars of European soccer will once again be competing in the Champions League this season. Players such as Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne dominate the international scene and provide unforgettable moments. Haaland, who played a key role in Manchester City's success last season with his goals, is once again a hot candidate to shake up opponents' defenses.
Kylian Mbappé, now at Real Madrid, will try to lead the Spanish record champions to further glorious successes. Other exceptional talents such as Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior are also among the stars to keep an eye on.
Win one of 50 original Champions League balls
Together with Topps, we are giving away one of 50 original balls from the world's most popular club soccer competition, each worth 150 euros, to our loyal readers.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" sports newsletter. All participants who have subscribed to the "Krone" sports newsletter by the closing date on October 10, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
