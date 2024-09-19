Ammunition and tanks
Berlin announces new billion-euro package for Kiev
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced further weapons aid worth 1.4 billion euros for Ukraine's defensive campaign this year. Space has apparently been made for this in Germany's own budget.
The SPD politician told the German Press Agency in Berlin that around 400 million euros were to be financed from the defense budget, provided that parliament gave its approval next week.
One billion euros would be available through so-called partner contributions, i.e. funds that Germany had raised from partners for aid to Ukraine. Der Spiegel had previously reported on the package.
Package includes ammunition and tanks
"Our aim is to help Ukraine above all to fend off the many Russian airstrikes," said Pistorius. "If we did not do this, it would have fatal consequences for the civilian population. Russia could destroy even more energy supply companies and force people to flee in the upcoming cold season."
The money could also be used to help repair destroyed weapons systems and supply spare parts. "Postponing this support would have fatal consequences for Ukraine."
According to "Spiegel" information, the 50 planned individual items include an ammunition package for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, a further 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, numerous reconnaissance and attack drones as well as extensive spare parts packages for weapons systems that have already been handed over. According to an internal submission, the projects are to be "implemented for the most part this year and put into action on the battlefield".
Parliament must approve
In a letter from the Ministry of Finance to the Bundestag Budget Committee, it states that the money will be used to procure military equipment for the Ukrainian army - in particular air defense, drones and protective equipment. State Secretary of Finance Florian Toncar (FDP), who signed the letter, warns of the danger "that Ukraine will be defeated in its defense campaign without significantly increased material support".
According to the German Ministry of Finance, around 1.42 billion euros are still needed to support Ukraine by the end of the year. This is 397 million euros more than provided for in the budget, which is why the approval of the Bundestag is required.
