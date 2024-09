Manchester City v Arsenal LIVE from 17:30

It's the absolute top match in the English championship. Defending champions City have just as many wins after four games, while Arsenal have drawn three. All eyes will once again be on Erling Haaland. The City striker has scored an incredible nine times in the first four games. However, Inter Milan showed during the week in the Champions League that he can also be taken out of the game. The Norwegian was left completely blank against the Italians in a 0-0 draw.