Plants ready

Small power plants make a place independent of multinationals

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 08:16

Experience in recent years has shown how valuable energy autonomy is. Provinces, municipalities and households are striving to achieve this goal. Axams in Tyrol is now a big step closer to this goal. 

The war in Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and the subsequent price explosions on the energy market have shown how important it is to be independent of large energy multinationals.

This enables us to produce electricity for almost 1,300 households.

BM Thomas Suitner

Many municipalities have therefore set themselves the goal of energy independence. The municipality of Axams is now a big step closer to this goal. A small power plant and a drinking water power plant, including new drinking water pipes, were built at a cost of 10 million euros. "This will enable us to produce electricity for almost 1,300 households. Both projects will bring money into our municipal coffers in the long term and by replacing the water pipes, we are securing the drinking water supply for our citizens," says a delighted Thomas Suitner, head of the municipality.

Those responsible around BM Suitner (2nd from left) at the ground-breaking ceremony one and a half years ago.
Those responsible around BM Suitner (2nd from left) at the ground-breaking ceremony one and a half years ago.
(Bild: Gemeinde Axams)

One and a half years of construction
After one and a half years of construction, the grand opening of the two energy generation plants will take place on September 27. From 2 p.m., interested parties can view the facilities at the Hoadlbahn valley station in the Axamer Lizum during an open day.

The next project is a PV offensive: solar power will be produced on five public buildings. With the establishment of an energy community, the electricity from all the systems can now be used locally, explains BM Suitner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
