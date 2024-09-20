Small power plants make a place independent of multinationals

Many municipalities have therefore set themselves the goal of energy independence. The municipality of Axams is now a big step closer to this goal. A small power plant and a drinking water power plant, including new drinking water pipes, were built at a cost of 10 million euros. "This will enable us to produce electricity for almost 1,300 households. Both projects will bring money into our municipal coffers in the long term and by replacing the water pipes, we are securing the drinking water supply for our citizens," says a delighted Thomas Suitner, head of the municipality.