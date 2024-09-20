Plants ready
Small power plants make a place independent of multinationals
Experience in recent years has shown how valuable energy autonomy is. Provinces, municipalities and households are striving to achieve this goal. Axams in Tyrol is now a big step closer to this goal.
The war in Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and the subsequent price explosions on the energy market have shown how important it is to be independent of large energy multinationals.
This enables us to produce electricity for almost 1,300 households.
BM Thomas Suitner
Many municipalities have therefore set themselves the goal of energy independence. The municipality of Axams is now a big step closer to this goal. A small power plant and a drinking water power plant, including new drinking water pipes, were built at a cost of 10 million euros. "This will enable us to produce electricity for almost 1,300 households. Both projects will bring money into our municipal coffers in the long term and by replacing the water pipes, we are securing the drinking water supply for our citizens," says a delighted Thomas Suitner, head of the municipality.
One and a half years of construction
After one and a half years of construction, the grand opening of the two energy generation plants will take place on September 27. From 2 p.m., interested parties can view the facilities at the Hoadlbahn valley station in the Axamer Lizum during an open day.
The next project is a PV offensive: solar power will be produced on five public buildings. With the establishment of an energy community, the electricity from all the systems can now be used locally, explains BM Suitner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.