"The world is so thin-skinned these days"

According to the 26-year-old, if any scenes were not broadcast, nobody would hear them. "The world is so thin-skinned these days. Am I not even allowed to use the F-word? How old am I? 5 or 6? And even if a 5 or 6-year-old is watching, they'll swear at some point anyway, even if their parents don't want them to. When they grow up, they'll be running around swearing with their friends."