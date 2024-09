Their lapse causes Henry and Caragher to freak out

Start of transmission on US broadcaster CBS. Everyone is ready, the trio of experts Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards are eager for their first live entry into the studio on this Champions League Wednesday. The presenter starts: "So nice of you to join us", she greets the viewers: "I'm Kate Ab...", falters, runs her hands over her face and has an internal derby between self-irony and shame. What was the problem? Until a few days previously, the star presenter had been called Kate Abdo. However, it was only on Tuesday that she announced her name change due to her marriage to her husband Malik Scott. So this was her first time going by Kate Scott. However, force of habit wanted her to be introduced as Kate Abdo. That was enough to motivate the distinguished gentlemen on the experts' bench to roar with childish (or childishly?) hearty laughter.