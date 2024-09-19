“This is not a good situation for Formula 1”

Nevertheless, there is anger about the penalty points system (any driver who collects twelve penalty points within twelve months is automatically banned from the next race) in motorsport's premier class. "It's not a good situation for Formula 1 when racing is restricted in this way. It feels bad when the sport you love so much changes in a way that you don't like. Personally, I love hard racing, that's a big part of the beauty of motorsport," emphasizes Magnussen.