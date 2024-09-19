Vorteilswelt
Anger after race ban:

“This is not a good situation for Formula 1”

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 13:01

Kevin Magnussen is back! After his ban in Baku, the Haas driver is allowed to race again next weekend in Singapore. In passing, he also makes people sit up and take notice with a criticism of the penalty points system: "This is not a good situation for Formula 1!"

comment0 Kommentare

Kevin Magnussen had to sit out a race due to too many penalty points. Youngster Oliver Bearman, who will be in the Haas cockpit next year, replaced him and finished a sensational tenth.

Family instead of racing
"I watched the race while training, but on the whole I took the opportunity to switch off a bit and enjoy the unexpected weekend off with the family," the Dane is quoted as saying by "speedweek.com". It was "a bit strange that I wasn't there, but I didn't think too much about it".

Kevin Magnussen (Bild: AFP/Andrej ISAKOVIC)
Kevin Magnussen
(Bild: AFP/Andrej ISAKOVIC)

Nevertheless, there is anger about the penalty points system (any driver who collects twelve penalty points within twelve months is automatically banned from the next race) in motorsport's premier class. "It's not a good situation for Formula 1 when racing is restricted in this way. It feels bad when the sport you love so much changes in a way that you don't like. Personally, I love hard racing, that's a big part of the beauty of motorsport," emphasizes Magnussen.

Is the FIA cracking down too hard?
The duels at the limit are what "make the difference between success and failure in the race. And at the moment, it feels like ridiculous things are being penalized." His hope: "As a Formula 1 fan, I would like to see the sport become a little more open again in this respect."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

