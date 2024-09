Sharks have lost their bite for the Pioneers

But the Sharks of that time cannot be compared to the Sharks of today. "They have a new coach and a lot of new players," says Pioneers coach Dylan Stanley, who does not want to overestimate the fact that Innsbruck lost all seven players in the preseason. "They played against some really good opponents." That's why Stanley's focus was more on his own team: "We're delighted that it's finally starting and are excited to see where we currently stand."