Bad rear-end collision: truck clears car roof

The serious traffic accident occurred on the B 139 near a shopping center in Haid at around 8:55 in the morning. A 63-year-old man from the Linz-Land district was driving his truck on the Kremstalstraße B139 coming from Haid in the direction of Neuhofen and intended to turn right onto the A1 highway ramp towards Salzburg. Behind him, an 82-year-old driver from the Linz-Land district was traveling in the same direction together with his 78-year-old wife.



82-year-old rear-ended without braking

For reasons as yet unknown, the 82-year-old hit the rear of the truck without braking at the junction of Kremstalstraße B139 and Wasserwerkstraße. The 82-year-old was seriously injured and was flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz by the "Christophorus" rescue helicopter after receiving first aid from the emergency doctor. His wife was trapped in the accident and had to be freed by the fire department. She was also seriously injured and was taken to the hospital in Wels after initial treatment.