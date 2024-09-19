Nehammer at summit
Water level 6.31 meters: Flood wave reaches Wroclaw
In Poland, the flood wave reached the city of Wroclaw on Thursday. According to the crisis management team, the water level is 6.31 metres, but the situation is beginning to stabilize. A water level of around three meters is normal. An international flood summit will take place in the afternoon, which will also be attended by Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
The current flood wave in Poland is significantly lower than during the Oder flood in 1997, when the water level reached 7.24 meters. However, at a meeting of the crisis team, Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned against underestimating the situation. "It is too early to declare victory over the floods near Wroclaw." The situation must continue to be monitored.
Nehammer at flood summit
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) travels to the summit to which Tusk has invited the heads of government of the affected countries to discuss protective measures and reconstruction.
Nehammer advocates substantial financial support from European funds as well as targeted aid programs developed specifically for natural disasters. Before his departure, he explained: "We must use the EU instruments that have been created for disasters like this." He hoped that Brussels would show solidarity, as it had done in previous floods, fires and other disasters in the EU. The joint appearance in Wroclaw should have a "stronger impact".
Cautious all-clear in Germany
Rivers were still swelling in some flooded areas of Germany on Wednesday. In Dresden, the Elbe rose above the six-meter mark. The flood peak is expected on Thursday there as well as in Schöna on the border with the Czech Republic. There is a cautious all-clear along other rivers in the east and south of Germany. In Brandenburg, however, the Oder is likely to bring even more water over the next few days.
Clean-up work in Austria
In the flood areas from Poland to the Czech Republic and Austria, the clean-up work has now begun, but the situation is only slowly easing. In many places, the emergency services were still battling with the masses of water. Soldiers are also providing support in Poland and the Czech Republic. However, the authorities have not yet given the all-clear. So far, 23 people have lost their lives in Central and Eastern Europe.
Major problems in Italy
A hurricane and persistent rainfall in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna caused flooding and landslides on Thursday night. The provinces of Bologna, Forli, Cesena and Ravenna were particularly affected, as well as Rimini, where schools remained closed on Thursday in accordance with municipal regulations. The high water level of the rivers caused major problems.
More than 1000 people were evacuated throughout the Emilia-Romagna region after the weather situation deteriorated drastically. In addition to the 800 people evacuated in the province of Ravenna, a further 165 people were displaced in the Bologna region. They all spent the night in the reception centers provided by the municipalities.
