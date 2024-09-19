Water level 6.31 meters: Flood wave reaches Wroclaw

Cautious all-clear in Germany

Rivers were still swelling in some flooded areas of Germany on Wednesday. In Dresden, the Elbe rose above the six-meter mark. The flood peak is expected on Thursday there as well as in Schöna on the border with the Czech Republic. There is a cautious all-clear along other rivers in the east and south of Germany. In Brandenburg, however, the Oder is likely to bring even more water over the next few days.