Biker was thrown from the motorcycle onto the road

An 18-year-old Turkish citizen from Steyr wanted to turn onto the Eisenstraße B115 towards Ternberg from a bus stop in Garsten at around 10.20 p.m. on Wednesday. In doing so, he probably overlooked a 38-year-old motorcyclist from the Steyr-Land district coming from the direction of Steyr, resulting in a collision.



Injured to an undetermined degree

The 38-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle onto the road. He was injured to an unspecified degree and was taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr after first aid.