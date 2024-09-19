Audi e-tron GT: the most powerful of all Audis with updates!

More power for charging too

The GT e-tron reports progress and improvements not only in terms of performance and range, but also in other areas. For example, in charging, where the maximum performance has increased from 280 to 320 kW and the battery can now be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes in the best case scenario thanks to 800-volt technology. The Audi does not require any preconditioning; instead, it displays the possible charging power in advance in the cockpit and then keeps the promise made there at the charging station.