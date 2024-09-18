Wellness vacation
Relax at the Parktherme spa in Bad Radkersburg
During the "Krone" Health Days in PlusCity, the shopping temple will be transformed into a world of health from October 10 to 12. You can take part in the big wellness competition both on site and online: A feel-good weekend at the Vitalhotel of the Parktherme Bad Radkersburg is waiting for you.
Meet the 4-star Vitalhotel der Parktherme Bad Radkersburg at the "Krone" Health Days in PlusCity (October 10 - 12, 9 am - 6 pm). As one of our exhibitors from the health and wellness sector, the Vitalhotel presents itself as a real gourmet hotel: From the wellness rooms, you can walk directly into the Parktherme spa in your bathrobe via the connecting corridor.
Guests can experience a unique world of relaxation in the soothing thermal water and 8 saunas. Thanks to its location in the south of Styria, there is also plenty to experience around the Vitalhotel, bike tours and hikes through the vineyards await visitors and every palate will be amazed by the culinary delights.
Lectures and much more await you
From October 10 to 12, you can choose your next wellness vacation at the "Krone" Health Days in PlusCity from 9 am to 6 pm, visit many exhibitors from the health sector, listen to interesting lectures and talk to doctors and experts. On site and here online, you can take part in the accompanying competition, which has it all.
Full pampering program in Styria for you!
Spend your stay at the Vitalhotel at Parktherme Bad Radkersburg and enjoy all the benefits of the "VITA FELICE" package. Your price includes
- 3 vacation days / 2 nights with delicious breakfast buffet and gourmet half-board
- Admission to the Parktherme & sauna village (8 saunas)
- Active & vitality program at the Parktherme (Monday to Friday)
- Wellness bag with bathrobes & towels for the duration of your stay
Simply fill in the participation card at the "Krone" Healthy Days in PlusCity or fill in your details in the form here and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can play until Saturday, October 12 at 4 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
