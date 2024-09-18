Vorteilswelt
The clean-up begins

Flood: The whole of Lower Austria is now pulling together!

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 17:52

Meter by meter, the relief teams and excavators are fighting their way forward - the clean-up is underway. The damage is enormous!

Mountains of mud and debris have to be removed from the disaster areas. Firefighters and numerous other volunteers are working tirelessly to remove the traces of the catastrophic flood. "Our house was flooded. We are glad that we escaped with our lives. But the damage to our house is immense," reports a woman in Tullnerfeld. But there is also positive news in between. "The Perschling dam has been repaired," announced Stephan Pernkopf, the state's vice mayor, yesterday, Wednesday. This means that the greatest danger in the region has been averted.

The current situation

  • 18 villages are - as of Wednesday afternoon - inaccessible.
  • 87 people have been rescued by helicopter.
  • Up to 1400 properties have been evacuated so far. Residents can already return to many of them.
  • 1300 soldiers are assisting with helicopters and heavy equipment.
  • 38,643 people have helped so far.

The damage commissions are also on the move at the same time. Stephan Pernkopf, head of the provincial command staff: "The water levels are falling, hope is rising. But as the water levels fall, the extent of the devastating damage is becoming increasingly visible."

Yesterday, Federal President Alexander van der Bellen was at the Tulln Security Center. State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and State Fire Brigade Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner provided information about the clean-up and reconstruction work. "Many of our compatriots have lost everything and are left with nothing," reported the Governor. Together we can help and rebuild. "The clean-up work has begun and will also demand an immense effort from us," explained Johanna Mikl-Leitner.

A first ray of hope for the many victims of the flood: The federal and state governments have made it possible for the first aid funds to be paid out quickly. Initial support is planned, with further financial aid to follow. In the meantime, the tedious and lengthy clean-up work continues

Lukas Lusetzky
