Flood: The whole of Lower Austria is now pulling together!

Mountains of mud and debris have to be removed from the disaster areas. Firefighters and numerous other volunteers are working tirelessly to remove the traces of the catastrophic flood. "Our house was flooded. We are glad that we escaped with our lives. But the damage to our house is immense," reports a woman in Tullnerfeld. But there is also positive news in between. "The Perschling dam has been repaired," announced Stephan Pernkopf, the state's vice mayor, yesterday, Wednesday. This means that the greatest danger in the region has been averted.