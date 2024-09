“Would love to embark on my last voyage”

Arnold Panholzer is on the verge of tears. The 81-year-old stands in the workshop and looks at his ship. It is to be called "Lady Moorea". Like the dream island in the South Pacific. That's where "Pani", as everyone calls him, still wants to go. "I would like to be able to fulfill this dream. My last journey, so to speak. In my own ship." "Pani" has been working on the boat, which is located in a hall in Thalgau, for 19 years. But he is soon to vacate it ...