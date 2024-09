Even in a wheelchair, flood barriers were ignored

Warnings of a mudslide were issued in the badly affected Schönberg am Kamp. Nevertheless, a driver drove on in his car - and got stuck after a few meters. The fire department was able to free him as well as a driver in Traismauer, St. Pölten district, who got stuck in the masses of water on the closed S 33 slip road. "Road closures are not set up for fun. If you ignore them, you tie up emergency services that are urgently needed elsewhere," is the appeal.