Young lifesavers
“The water was already up to the driver’s door”
Two teenagers in the Innviertel region saved the life of a pensioner (84) who drove into the flood in Uttendorf despite a blockage. The two 16-year-olds had the presence of mind to alert the emergency services, who were able to free the man from his predicament. It was not the first such incident.
Certainly no fun for the fire departments, who are already in constant action: an 84-year-old driver from Helpfau-Uttendorf ignored a roadblock in his home village on Tuesday evening. With fatal consequences: The Mattig River, which had burst its banks, caught the vehicle, drove it off and pressed it against a bridge. The pensioner was unable to free himself due to the masses of water and his car continued to sink.
"This is not going to end well"
His great luck was two teenagers who happened to be there: "A red car suddenly appeared at the sewage treatment plant and we thought to ourselves: 'This isn't going to end well'," says Nevio (16), who, together with his friend Florian, who is the same age, probably became a lifesaver for the sinking senior. "We called the emergency services straight away, the water was already up to the driver's door," says the young man from Uttendorf, who is doing an apprenticeship as a plastics process engineer.
Charge for disregarding the barrier
Firefighters jumped into the cold water, got the car door open and pulled the 84-year-old out of his car. Fortunately, the senior citizen was unharmed. However, he is now facing charges for disregarding the roadblock. A 31-year-old in Königswiesen had already made headlines on Saturday when he simply drove around the no-driving signs and scissor barriers put up on the B 119a on his way to the shops due to the storm disaster - and then got stuck in the flood.
"Naturally annoyed in some cases"
"Of course, some people are annoyed," says Franz Kurzmann, commander of the Uttendorf fire department, commenting on the latest incident. "The roadblocks are not set up for nothing, that has to be taken into account. But people are our priority, the most important thing is that the driver is safe. We'll talk about the other issues later."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.