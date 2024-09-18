"This is not going to end well"

His great luck was two teenagers who happened to be there: "A red car suddenly appeared at the sewage treatment plant and we thought to ourselves: 'This isn't going to end well'," says Nevio (16), who, together with his friend Florian, who is the same age, probably became a lifesaver for the sinking senior. "We called the emergency services straight away, the water was already up to the driver's door," says the young man from Uttendorf, who is doing an apprenticeship as a plastics process engineer.