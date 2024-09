Young Bulls celebrate deserved 3:2 victory in Prague

There was a bit more action in the second half: Hranos equalized for the home side, but Striednig found the perfect answer with a powerful shot. As did Jano, who made it 3:1 just four minutes after coming on as a substitute. Mokrovics scored for the Czechs to tie the game up, but that was to be the end of it. In the end, the young team from Mozartstadt deserved to win 3:2.