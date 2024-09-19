Vacations like in a fairy tale
Talent from Grieskirchen wows star pianist
"My vacations were like a fairy tale," says eight-year-old Nora Rössler from the district of Grieskirchen. She is regarded as an extremely talented violinist, and this summer the talented youngster wowed audiences with concerts in Thailand. Now she is back at school in the third grade of elementary school.
It was the most fun vacation Nora has ever had: not only did she visit her grandparents in Koh Samui, but she also played many concerts on the violin for the first time.
"In Thailand, it's common that you can even perform in public shopping centers," says dad Ernst Rössler. "And people listen enthusiastically and clap." That is the charm of Thailand, which Rössler knows well.
The pianist from Grieskirchen set up a music school there years ago and organized a cultural exchange between Upper Austria and Thailand for a long time, including arranging two tours for the St. Florian Boys' Choir.
"The Gulda of Thailand"
And this time a mini-tour for daughter Nora. She had 30 appearances, one of which was particularly important: "Nat Yontararak - a top pianist, comparable to Friedrich Gulda - invited Nora to play a few pieces."
And Nora did so with real calm. "The audience clapped wildly," she says happily. And the vacations? "We also spent a lot of time on the beach, the most beautiful place in the world," Nora enthuses. The vacations are over now, she is back at school in Upper Austria and attending music school.
"We challenge the child, that's clear, but we don't overtax her," says Rössler. The way the little one is going, it is still possible to consider a career in music at the top: "We'll give it a try - maybe it will work."
