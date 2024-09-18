15 years imprisonment threatened
Looting in Czech flood areas
In the Czech Republic, there have been isolated cases of looting in areas affected by high water and flooding. Three such incidents have been reported to the police so far, according to Interior Minister Vit Rakusan following a crisis meeting in Prague. In such disaster situations, the law provides for much harsher penalties for such offenses. Anyone who robs a house faces up to 15 years in prison without parole.
Water levels are expected to rise further during the course of the day along the Elbe on the border with Saxony in Germany. In Usti nad Labem (Aussig on the Elbe), flood barriers and sandbags are to protect the urban area. A person was spotted in the Elbe at the Marienbrücke bridge, but a search operation was unsuccessful.
Highest flood alert level
Many areas of the riverbank are flooded and the Dolni Zleb district in the Elbe valley is currently only accessible by train. The highest flood alert level is still in place at more than 25 gauging stations across the country.
Following the devastating floods in the east of the country, the first clean-up operations are already underway there. In many places, helpers were faced with a picture of destruction. Masses of mud invaded stores, homes and schools.
The army was deployed with heavy equipment
Helicopters brought drinking water and food to towns and communities in the Jeseníky Mountains on the border with Poland, which were cut off from the outside world due to damaged roads and collapsed bridges.
The government in Prague sent a request for help to other EU countries asking for 15,000 construction dryers to dehumidify rooms. Around 8,000 appliances are currently being distributed from the country's own reserves. In neighboring Slovakia, the Danube remained at a high level of more than 9.7 meters above sea level in the capital Bratislava. Before the storms, it was around two meters.
