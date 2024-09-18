One year on
Biyon Kattilathu on bullying by Oliver Pocher
A year ago, "Let's Dance" star Biyon Kattilathu became the focus of public attention when comedian Oliver Pocher made him the target of his verbal attacks.
Pocher, who was separating from his wife Amira at the time, speculated about a possible relationship between her and the motivational coach.
Son most important
Kattilathu now comments on the situation in the current issue of the German magazine "Gala" and is relaxed: "If people take shots at me, it's relatively harmless. The most important thing for me is that my son is doing well." His son Kian spent five weeks in intensive care following a cardiac arrest.
"You can't please everyone"
Kattilathu explains that his relaxed reaction to the bullying is the result of a long inner process. "In Germany I was always the Indian, in India I was always the German - I never knew where I really belonged. The desire to please others came from wanting to be part of society. But at some point you realize how exhausting that is. You can't please everyone."
Kattilathu has learned to deal with negative comments and prejudices and now focuses on what is really important to him: his family and his own well-being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
