At the start of fall
Secure your John Harris promotion now
When the days get shorter again and you've let your sporting activities slide over the summer, now is the best time to dedicate yourself to your health! That's why John Harris Fitness is now offering 1 month's free training with every new membership. But beware, the promotion is only valid until Thursday, October 10, 2024!
John Harris Fitness was once again named the best gym in Austria for good reason. The studios are equipped with the latest fitness equipment, which is biomechanically perfectly adapted to the human anatomy. Circuit training, for example, is particularly efficient and trains all major muscle groups in just 16 minutes.
At the start of each membership, a high-tech body composition analysis is carried out, which provides precise insights into the state of health as well as muscle and fat distribution. Based on this analysis, the personal trainers create an individual training plan that is perfectly tailored to your personal needs.
Extensive range of courses and personal support
John Harris offers a varied course program ranging from yoga and Pilates to Zumba. The group dynamic provides additional motivation and makes training a real experience. Whether beginner or advanced, there is something for every taste and fitness level. All courses are included in the memberships at no extra charge. In addition, highly qualified trainers are always on hand to provide members with individual support, answer questions and provide assistance.
Only until October 10th: 1 month John Harris Fitness membership for free*
*Promotion valid on any new membership until 10.10.2024, 8pm at all John Harris Fitness clubs. Memberships can only be taken out directly on site. Promotion limited to the first 40 registrations per location. Not redeemable in cash. Cannot be combined with other promotions.
In addition to general training support, John Harris offers special programs for weight loss and back strengthening. Back pain, often a result of sedentary activities, can be alleviated and avoided in the long term. Regular training improves general well-being and ensures more restful sleep.
Wellness to relax
After training, members can relax in the spacious wellness areas. The sauna, pool and steam bath ensure regeneration and promote health. Regular sauna sessions strengthen the immune system and release happiness hormones. Massages are also on offer and round off the wellness program.
Innovative offers and an exclusive ambience
A brand new addition to the program is pelvic floor training, which is important for both men and women. A strong pelvic floor improves posture, promotes sexual health and relieves back pain. In just 12 minutes, members can train specifically on the medical pelvic floor chair.
John Harris combines fitness and health in a unique way through "Medical Fitness". Physiotherapists and medical specialists are on hand to provide members with medical care. A particular highlight is the range of biohacking and longevity methods, such as red light therapy, which promotes cell regeneration and slows down the ageing process.
If you want to get fitter and healthier this fall, you should take advantage of the current promotion and secure one of the coveted places quickly - including a free month when you sign up for a new membership.
