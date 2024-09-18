Study predicts:
AI market will more than double by 2028
According to a study, there is no end in sight to the brisk growth in artificial intelligence. Global sales of this technology will more than double to 1.27 trillion dollars by 2028, according to a study published on Tuesday by consulting firm Sopra Steria.
By 2023, the market will have reached 540 billion dollars. With an annual increase of 19 percent, the AI business is growing three times faster than the IT sector.
The experts see the greatest potential in "AI for people" and "AI for software". In both areas, they forecast a tripling of the market to 380 and 170 billion dollars respectively.
The former involves virtual assistants such as Copilot from Microsoft or ChatGPT from OpenAI. "This field of application is developing primarily in the financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and media sectors."
"AI for software" supports programmers in their work. Applications that enable even non-experts with no prior knowledge to write complex software are becoming increasingly important here.
Most important AI segment
"AI for processes" is expected to become the most important segment in 2028 with a volume of 390 billion dollars, the authors of the study continued. The focus here will be on the automation of business processes. However, these programs could also be used to detect anomalies and fraud.
The "AI for machines" segment, which will probably grow to 330 billion dollars, networks industrial plants and evaluates the countless data supplied by these machines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
