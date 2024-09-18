Tyrolean is annoyed
Levy despite pension: WK now merciful, but not the state
A Tyrolean pensioner has now achieved a partial success and has had his compulsory contributions waived by the Chamber of Commerce. However, he still has to pay the tourism levy to the state. Liste Fritz is also outraged by this.
Although he has been retired since October 1, 2022, Mr. D. (name known to the editors) still had to pay the Chamber of Commerce contribution and the tourism levy to the state of Tyrol. The "Krone" reported on the former self-employed insurance broker at the end of July.
The WK justified the collection on the grounds that D. had registered his business as dormant, but had not deleted it. However, the state emphasized that the business had not yet been discontinued, which is why D. was still listed as active.
The decisive factor is not the deletion of the business license, but the cessation of self-employment in accordance with VAT regulations.
Das Land Tirol in einer E-Mail an Herrn D.
Chamber of Commerce waived contributions
In desperation, the Tyrolean turned to Markus Sint, chairman of the Fritz list in the Tyrolean state parliament. D. has now achieved a partial success.
As the politician reports, "the WK was understanding and interested in finding a solution. It has waived Mr. D.'s contributions for this year and he has not only suspended his business, but deregistered it". The bad news: the state did not waive the tourism tax for Mr. D., even though he had also deleted his business there.
The state refers to "follow-up commissions "
On the contrary: the pensioner still has to pay them. The reason for this is explained in an email to D. as follows: "The decisive factor is not the deletion of the business license, but the cessation of the self-employed activity in accordance with VAT regulations. In this regard, reference is made in particular to the continued entrepreneurial status in the context of the possible receipt of subsequent commissions."
The case of Mr. D. shows how unfair this tourism tax has become. If you're not three on the tree, you get ripped off.
Markus Sint
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"It's a shame that the government is being stubborn"
Not only the pensioner shakes his head at this reasoning, but also Markus Sint: "It's a shame that the black-red state government is being stubborn and hiding behind paragraphs instead of finding a humane solution. The case of Mr. D. shows how unfair this tourism tax has become. If you're not three on the tree, you'll be ripped off. In the name of the state government and tourism."
Klubobmann Sint is convinced that this "ruthless collection" is damaging tourism. Liste Fritz is once again calling for "a reform of the tourism tax, with drastically fewer contributors and the calculation of payments according to profit and not turnover".
