Top marks for Vorarlberg’s financial policy

Medium-term outlook is "stable"

The comparatively very robust economy, the positive development in tourism and the continued low unemployment rate were cited as further strengths of the state of Vorarlberg. Due to this solid foundation, the outlook for the future is also "stable" - the rating agency therefore assumes that the Ländle will continue to sail in safe waters in terms of financial policy. Opposition representatives are not so sure on this point, however. NEOS finance spokesman Garry Thür, for example, complained that Governor Markus Wallner was painting the sky bluer than it is. There is no reason for exaggerated jubilation: "In recent years, long-term financial debt has been taken on to plug short-term budget holes. There is no improvement in sight and there is no discernible path to recovery."