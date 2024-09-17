Vorteilswelt
Prinsjesdag 2024

Crown Princess Amalia wows with her glamorous look

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 14:50

On Prinsjesdag 2024, one of the most important days in the Dutch royal family, Crown Princess Amalia drew admiring glances.

comment0 Kommentare

The twenty-year-old heir to the throne appeared in a breathtaking petrol green dress with cape sleeves from the renowned fashion brand Safiyaa, once again demonstrating her sense of style. Her elegant appearance before the traditional speech from the throne by her father, King Willem-Alexander, marked a highlight of this year's national holiday.

A special detail of her look was the golden headband, adorned with delicate pearls, which harmonized perfectly with her golden earrings. These accessories added a touch of royal glamor to her look. Her outfit was rounded off with a sparkling golden clutch, which Amalia carried with effortless elegance.

Crown Princess Amalia (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)
Crown Princess Amalia
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press)
Dutch Crown Princess Amalia on Prinsjesdag (Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby NL Beeld/Patrick van Emst/Bruno Press/ABACAPRESS.COM)
Dutch Crown Princess Amalia on Prinsjesdag
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby NL Beeld/Patrick van Emst/Bruno Press/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Alexia in her mother's dress
Her younger sister, Princess Alexia, also attracted attention. She opted for a striking red dress that has a special story to tell: It comes from the closet of her mother, Queen Máxima, who had already worn this design at a state banquet in 2003. Alexia thus not only demonstrated her own style, but also underlined the family's intergenerational fashion taste and sustainability.

Princess Alexia (Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby NL Beeld/Patrick van Emst/Bruno Press/ABACAPRESS.COM)
Princess Alexia
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby NL Beeld/Patrick van Emst/Bruno Press/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Maxima with a giant bow
Queen Máxima herself appeared in an impressive creation by designer Claes Iversen. Her light-colored dress, which stood out with a large, intricately designed bow on the shoulder, was one of the most striking outfits of the day. The fashionable queen did not fail to make a strong fashion statement this year either, attracting the attention of those in attendance.

Queen Maxima (Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby NL Beeld/Patrick van Emst/Bruno Press/ABACAPRESS.COM)
Queen Maxima
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby NL Beeld/Patrick van Emst/Bruno Press/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Prinsjesdag 2024 was therefore not only an important political moment for the Dutch royal family, but also a fashion highlight, with Princess Amalia in particular in the spotlight.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
