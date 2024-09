ÖTV youngster fails early in Bad Waltersdorf

In the second set, both servers got through their service without any problems at the start. But in the fifth game, Schwärzler lost the thread again. Although he went 15:0 in front, Taberner then scored four points in a row to make it 3:2. Unlike in the first set, the young player from Vorarlberg did not manage to break back immediately, but the Spaniard got his service through without losing a point to make it 4:2. A lead that the 27-year-old did not allow to be taken away. After 1:22 hours, he converted his second match point for another break and left the clay court in Bad Waltersdorf as the 6:4, 6:3 winner.