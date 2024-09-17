Before the death drama
Titan’s chief engineer: “Don’t get on here”
More than a year after the Titan submersible imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic, killing five people, the crew's last radio message has been published. They apparently felt safe. A completely different feeling to that of the ship's chief engineer years earlier. He refused to pilot the boat with the words: "I'm not getting on here."
In June of the previous year, the tragedy occurred in the Atlantic with the Oceangate submersible: after contact with the Titan was broken off, it was not until days later that the sad certainty came: all five occupants had died in the depths of the ocean and the vehicle had imploded.
The captain's last words to the top: "All is well here"
At a court hearing in the USA, further details have now come to light that provide an explanation of how the accident could have happened. The last radio message that the crew sent from the depths to the mother ship on the surface was also discussed. The captain's last words to the surface: "Two weights dropped. All good here." This could indicate that the submersible was about to ascend again.
The hearing aims to "uncover the facts surrounding the incident", according to chairman Jason Neubauer. They are also trying to "identify misconduct or negligence by mariners" in order to "make a recommendation to the Department of Justice" if necessary.
Chief engineer felt under pressure
The Titan's chief engineer, who was the first witness to be questioned, apparently knew that the experimental vessel could become a death trap. Tony Nissen reported that he was put under pressure to get the submersible ready for use. Years before the tragedy, he had refused to complete a pilot run due to safety concerns.
A picture of the wrecked submersible was also shown at the hearing:
He had reportedly told Oceangate co-founder Stockton Rush: "I'm not getting on here." He did not trust the employees responsible. In 2019, he thwarted a dive to the Titanic because the vehicle did not work as expected. He then lost his job at the company.
Boat struck by lightning: Technician suspected damage
He described an incident from 2018 when the submersible was struck by lightning. Nissen feared that the Titan's hull had been damaged as a result. Nissen was asked whether there had been any pressure to let the submersible into the water. "100 percent," explained the engineer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.