Copyright dispute
US singer Miley Cyrus sued over ‘Flowers’
Pop star Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit - for her mega-hit "Flowers" from 2023.
According to a report by TMZ, the 31-year-old singer is said to have taken key elements from Bruno Mars' song "When I Was Your Man", including the melody, harmony and chorus. The plaintiff is the company Tempo Music Investments, which holds a share in the Mars hit released in 2012.
Striking parallels?
The lyrics of "Flowers" show striking parallels to Bruno's song, although the similarities were not previously considered sufficient to list Mars as co-author of the track. In "Flowers," Miley sings, "I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself, say things you don't understand." Bruno Mars, on the other hand, sings in "When I Was Your Man": "I should have bought you flowers and held your hand. Now you're dancing, but with another man."
Despite the international success that Miley celebrated with "Flowers" - including a Grammy for Record of the Year - Tempo Music Investments claims that the song would not have been possible without "When I Was Your Man".
A dig at Hemsworth?
"Flowers" can be heard on Miley's album "Endless Summer Vacation" and was rumored to be a musical dig at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The disco-pop track conquered the charts worldwide.
Whether the legal accusations will put a damper on her success remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
