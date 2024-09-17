US singer Miley Cyrus sued over ‘Flowers’

Striking parallels?

The lyrics of "Flowers" show striking parallels to Bruno's song, although the similarities were not previously considered sufficient to list Mars as co-author of the track. In "Flowers," Miley sings, "I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself, say things you don't understand." Bruno Mars, on the other hand, sings in "When I Was Your Man": "I should have bought you flowers and held your hand. Now you're dancing, but with another man."