CDU leader runs for office
K-question: Merz wins power struggle against Söder
Friedrich Merz (CDU) has prevailed in an internal duel against Markus Söder (CSU) and will enter the race as the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor. Shortly beforehand, an aspiring state premier also made way for the leader of the German Christian Democrats.
Bavaria's Minister-President Söder adopted a familiar strategy in recent weeks: he put himself in the running - as he did in 2021. Two strong party leaders would "make one candidate". He would not "shirk responsibility" if asked to do so.
Söder fails again
In contrast to his predecessor Armin Laschet, who suffered enormous damage in the polls due to Söder's teasing, CDU leader Merz is now likely to have made short work of it. Just over a year before the next general election, it is clear: the 68-year-old will do it! Several news agencies are unanimously reporting this with reference to party circles.
The news comes just one day after Hendrik Wüst announced his retirement. "I am currently not available to run for chancellor," said the CDU politician and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia in Düsseldorf on Monday. He and the NRW CDU support Merz. The "traffic light" federal government in Germany must be replaced in the Bundestag elections, said Wüst. This would require a united Union.
Union at a high in the polls
In the 2021 federal election, the CDU/CSU had recently reached a historic low of 24.1 percent. This was helped by a frustrated Söder, who remotely dismissed the then lead candidate Laschet.
However, the "traffic light" government of SPD, Greens and FDP gave the CDU/CSU new momentum. The CDU/CSU have been leading the polls for months and have a good chance of leading a government again after the 2025 federal elections. At the beginning of September, Söder set an election target of 35% to increase the pressure on Merz.
The Union should become so strong that "no emergency coalitions or wishy-washy alliances have to be formed". A result of 30 percent is not enough to form a stable and successful government.
Merz prevails internally
According to media reports, the plan was actually to wait until after the state elections in Brandenburg next Sunday before making a decision on the K question. The CSU and Söder in particular were banking on this - also in the hope that the cards would be reshuffled after the CDU's expected election defeat. However, Merz is likely to have put a stop to this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
