MFG, KPÖ, Beer Party
Election in eleven days: small parties with potential
They are taking votes away from the big parties and could tip the scales: In twelve days' time, seven small parliamentary groups also think they have a chance in the National Council elections.
Upper Austrians have a choice of twelve parties on September 29: In addition to the ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Neos and the Greens represented in the National Council, seven other parties are competing for seats in the National Council - some with more chances, others with fewer. In nationwide polls, only one other party is currently able to enter the House and get over the four percent hurdle.
Probability of doing well is low
Specifically, this is the beer party of Dominik Wlazny, who has art director Stefan Beham running for first place in Upper Austria. With a tailwind, the communists only achieve 3% nationwide, all other parties - such as the anti-corona group Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte (MFG) - are counted together under other and together they achieve two percent.
Joachim Aigner from the Innviertel region is running for first place in the federal and state elections for the MFG on September 29. After all, with Aigner, Dagmar Häusler and Manuel Krautgartner, there are three MFG representatives in the Upper Austrian state parliament. The election in twelve days' time will show whether their policies, which focus on strengthening the self-determination of citizens, will also be well received nationwide.
Christina Pree is entering the race in first place for the KPÖ Plus, while Kerstin Erlacher from Mühlviertel is running for the list of ex-Green Party member Madeleine Petrovic. Her focus is on the care sector: "There is too much bureaucracy and hierarchy. Politicians should act in a more practical and people-oriented way and create better framework conditions for the health and care sector."
Software developer Igor Böhm from Freistadt is running for the GAZA - Stimmen gegen den Völkermord list, while the top candidate for the KEINE list comes from Obernberg am Inn: Raimund Maier is the leader of list 11, which bears the name Keine von denen. In Upper Austria, the Yellow Party is also on the ballot - with little chance of success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
