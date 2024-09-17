5th season announced
Netflix series “Emily in Paris” to be extended
Fans of "Emily in Paris" can look forward to a continuation of the successful Netflix series. "It's official: Emily in Paris will return for season 5!", announced the streaming platform and lead actress Lily Collins.
The rom-com series from TV legend Darren Star ("Sex and the City") is about ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) from Chicago, who lives in France's capital for work. She meets snooty and amiable people. She falls in love with the city and, more specifically, with a handsome, but involved chef (Lucas Bravo).
In the series, the locals like Emily's boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) like to drink, party and smoke; they eat well - and of course have a crazy love life.
The clichés about Paris are kitschy - which is probably why they are so popular with millions around the world. The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits. The second half (episodes six to ten) of the fourth season was released last week.
Emily in Rome in the future?
In a short clip, Collins can now be seen with an espresso cup. "There's no place like Rome," the actress winks into the camera. In the second part of the fourth season, main character Emily is on vacation in Rome. It remains to be seen whether the fifth season will continue there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
