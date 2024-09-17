Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

5th season announced

Netflix series “Emily in Paris” to be extended

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 07:41

Fans of "Emily in Paris" can look forward to a continuation of the successful Netflix series. "It's official: Emily in Paris will return for season 5!", announced the streaming platform and lead actress Lily Collins. 

comment0 Kommentare

The rom-com series from TV legend Darren Star ("Sex and the City") is about ambitious marketing expert Emily (Lily Collins) from Chicago, who lives in France's capital for work. She meets snooty and amiable people. She falls in love with the city and, more specifically, with a handsome, but involved chef (Lucas Bravo).

In the series, the locals like Emily's boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) like to drink, party and smoke; they eat well - and of course have a crazy love life.

The clichés about Paris are kitschy - which is probably why they are so popular with millions around the world. The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits. The second half (episodes six to ten) of the fourth season was released last week.

Emily in Rome in the future?
In a short clip, Collins can now be seen with an espresso cup. "There's no place like Rome," the actress winks into the camera. In the second part of the fourth season, main character Emily is on vacation in Rome. It remains to be seen whether the fifth season will continue there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf