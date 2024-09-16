"Back to the office"
Amazon puts an end to working from home from January
The employees of online retailer Amazon are soon to return to the office five days a week. Working together is more efficient and brings teams closer together, argued CEO Andy Jassy in an email to the company's employees.
Amazon currently allows employees to work from home two days a week. The new regulation should apply from the beginning of January 2025 so that employees can adapt their living conditions accordingly, wrote Jassy.
At the same time, it will be possible - as before the coronavirus pandemic - to work from home sometimes, for example if a child is ill or if you want to concentrate on a work task.
Permanent workstations at the headquarters again
In the two headquarters of the world's largest online retailer in Seattle and Arlington near Washington, fixed workstations are also to be reintroduced instead of the desk bookings that have been common in the past.
Offices empty for months during the pandemic
After offices remained largely empty for months at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies gradually began to bring employees back from home.
In Seattle, where Amazon has several high-rise buildings in the city center, working from home led to a drop in sales in stores and restaurants. Other US technology companies such as Apple have found a balance with three days a week in the office.
