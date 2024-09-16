Danger to life in Rust
Levels rise in the Tullnerfeld: Town is evacuated
The easing of the water levels in Lower Austria was short-lived: the Tullnerfeld in particular was hit by heavy rainfall on Monday and many roads had to be closed. Once again, the town of Rust was hit particularly hard - now it even had to be evacuated!
Rust is a district of Michelhausen in the Tullnerfeld - and has already suffered a lot during the flood disaster. First the deserving reservist Franz H. (75) lost his life in action, then the fire department had to abandon its own headquarters. The Florianis set up their temporary operations control center in the hall of a drinks store.
Mayor Bernard Heinl's face was full of horror and the strain of the past few days when Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner and the fire department leadership were on site in the afternoon for a briefing: "We are fighting side by side and will overcome the challenge together," was the credo. Only hours later, the next alarm sounded: the rain would not stop and the entire town would have to be evacuated in the evening.
Perseverance slogans in the run-up
"We are here today to send a very clear message to the people here in Rust and to the population throughout the country: We are here for you. We stand by your side", said the Governor in the morning. In this situation, the mayors in particular have a special role to play as local crisis managers, she said, thanking Bernhard Heinl on her behalf.
400 soldiers on assistance mission
"These are unbelievable images of a catastrophe. And first and foremost, our deepest sympathy goes out to the families of the victims," said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and went on to emphasize: "The soldiers of the Austrian Armed Forces are always there when they are called upon. And that will be the case for as long as it is necessary." A total of 2,400 soldiers are ready "and there can be more at any time should it become necessary. There are currently around 400 soldiers deployed in Lower Austria. Everything that is necessary will be made available," said the Minister.
State Fire Service Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner also expressed his "deepest sympathy" to the families of the victims. He thanked the deployed firefighters and emphasized: "You did a great job. Hang in there and if you need fresh strength: we have enough reserves. We will work shoulder to shoulder." The situation in Rust was "dramatic", which is why they were planning to move large pumps. But in the end, there was only one choice - evacuation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
