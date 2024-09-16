Levels rise in the Tullnerfeld: Town is evacuated

400 soldiers on assistance mission

"These are unbelievable images of a catastrophe. And first and foremost, our deepest sympathy goes out to the families of the victims," said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and went on to emphasize: "The soldiers of the Austrian Armed Forces are always there when they are called upon. And that will be the case for as long as it is necessary." A total of 2,400 soldiers are ready "and there can be more at any time should it become necessary. There are currently around 400 soldiers deployed in Lower Austria. Everything that is necessary will be made available," said the Minister.