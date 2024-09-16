They are the inventors of the Champions League

Clubs were skeptical at first

Nevertheless, the start was not easy. Austrian sports manager Heinz Palme, who repeatedly worked for UEFA at Champions League matches, recalls: "The clubs were skeptical at first. They believed that they would earn more without central marketing. I had many intensive discussions on the subject with the Dortmund manager at the time, Michael Meier." Meier said: "Things are being organized in our house that actually belong to us." He was also referring to the hospitality sector, which UEFA had appropriated for itself.