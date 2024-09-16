“Many people are already up to their necks in water”

There is a lack of affordable housing in the country

The rise in prices is a massive concern for Vorarlberg residents, and the lack of affordable housing would make the situation even worse: "Many people are already up to their necks in housing costs - it's not just a feeling, we get confirmation of this every day in the inquiries we receive," warns Heinzle. Vorarlberg's state politicians are called upon to counteract this dangerous development as quickly as possible: "We don't need more new-build apartments for investors that are unaffordable for the average Vorarlberg resident, but finally enough affordable housing!"