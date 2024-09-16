How Carinthia’s fire brigades are faring in disaster operations

The Carinthian helpers are mainly needed in Stockerau and Klosterneuburg, where they are divided into several groups because there are several damaged areas to be cleared. "A dam is threatening to break there. A stream has to be returned to its natural course. A water collection basin in the area of the wind turbines has to be pumped out and houses and cellars have to be cleared out and freed from the enormous masses of mud and water." The work is anything but harmless. "Heavy equipment also has to be used. It would be life-threatening for residents alone," Egger points out.